Debris from storm closes popular Greymouth cycle trail, road

The debris caused by the storm. Photo / Supplied

Debris from a storm on the West Coast has closed a popular Greymouth cycle trail.

A spokesman from the Grey District Council said Aerodrome Rd and part of the cycle trail from Kakoro Domain to Merrick St will remain closed on Thursday.

It was closed on Wednesday after a storm on Tuesday night.

The spokesman said they are hoping the trail may be open on Thursday night.

High sea levels caused by the adverse weather carried debris onto the road and cycle trail which now needs to be cleared, he said.