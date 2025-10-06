Advertisement
New Zealand
Updated

Daytona Thompson sentenced for coward punch manslaughter of Daniel Nganeko in New Plymouth

Tara Shaskey
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Hundreds of people marched from the Tukapa Rugby Club grounds to the High Court at New Plymouth, against coward punch violence. Video / Tara Shaskey

As a man lay dying on the footpath after being knocked to the ground by an unprovoked coward punch, his attacker leaned over him and took a video.

“Come around here, n*****, I’m not a kidder,” Daytona Thompson was heard saying in the video, while filming his victim, Daniel Nganeko.

