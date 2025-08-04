Advertisement
Calls made for fast-tracking of ‘coward punch’ laws following death of New Plymouth’s Daniel Nganeko

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Plymouth videographer Daniel Nganeko died following a coward punch outside a New Plymouth rugby club. Photo / Daniel Nganeko

Whānau and friends of a man who died following an alleged one-punch attack are calling to fast-track the new law which introduces tougher penalties for such crimes.

Daniel Nganeko, 37, was allegedly punched by Daytona Thompson outside the Tukapa Rugby and Sports Club in New Plymouth on July 26.

