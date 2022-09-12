Voyager 2022 media awards
Daylight smash and grab in Auckland CBD

One of the masked offenders fleeing the scene of the Gold House robbery in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied.

Another daylight robbery has taken place in Auckland, with brazen thieves using hammers and stick-like objects to smash and grab multiple designer items.

Shattered glass surrounded the entrance of Gold House, a pawn shop on Victoria St West in the Auckland CBD opposite SkyCity. A witness to the attack said five offenders descended on the store this afternoon.

"They used hammers and long stick-looking things, they smashed the counters and door to try to get designer bags," the witness reported.

They said the robbers got away with armfuls of designer items, including Louis Vuitton designer bags before fleeing the scene in a black hatchback.

One of the masked offenders was photographed leaving the store by a member of the public wearing a black tracksuit and carrying items in a red shopping bag.

One of the masked offenders fleeing the scene of the Gold House robbery in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied.
