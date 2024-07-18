“Symptoms of salmonellosis appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between four and seven days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness,” Arbuckle said.

Davis Trading Company Ltd is recalling a specific batch of its sesame seeds due to the possible presence of salmonella. Photo / NZFS

He said the affected products were imported from India and identified through routine testing. It has been removed from store shelves and has not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Davis Trading Company to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence.”

NZFS has not received any notifications of associated illness.

“NZFS is in the process of working with food business to trace the product and further recalls are a possibility,” Arbuckle said.

“If you can’t return it to the place of purchase, you should throw it out.”

Arbuckle asked anyone who has consumed the product and is concerned for their health to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.