“Symptoms of salmonellosis appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between four and seven days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness,” Arbuckle said.
He said the affected products were imported from India and identified through routine testing. It has been removed from store shelves and has not been exported.
“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Davis Trading Company to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence.”
NZFS has not received any notifications of associated illness.