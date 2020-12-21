Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

David Shearer: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

10 minutes to read

David Shearer, pictured with his dog Tino, says one of the keys to success in his line of work is not overstaying your welcome. Photo / Dean Purcell

By:
MYSTORY

Former MP for Mt Albert and leader of the Labour Party David Shearer is now The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan

"I had the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.