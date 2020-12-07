Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Urzila Carlson: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read

Urzila Carlson says 'every single person, every adult alive, should be in therapy'.

By:

MYSTORY

Speaking her mind and raising laughs, Urzila Carlson is taking her stand-up show All The Rage on the road, visiting Christchurch (Dec 10), Auckland (Dec 14) and Wellington (Dec 16)

"We always lived in small

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.