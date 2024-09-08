A draft version David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill will be considered by Cabinet this afternoon, the Herald understands.
The Act leader’s bill, part of the coalition Government’s agreement, will go to first reading in November and could be sent to a select committee for further discussion.
However, Act’s coalition partners National and NZ First have already said they will not support the bill passed first reading.
It comes after 400 church leaders, including all three Anglican archbishops; the Catholic Archbishop and a Catholic Cardinal, the Methodist Church president and the Salvation Army commissioner, signed an open letter to MPs calling on them to vote down the bill.
Seymour told the Herald the pushback by the churches was undemocratic, and not the first time church had tried to interfere in democracy.
“If you wonder why church attendance and reported Christianity is in decline in New Zealand, today’s display of church leaders abandoning a core, if not the core, Christian belief to play politics might be a clue.”
The open letter, released this morning, states: “As Christian leaders from across Aotearoa New Zealand we express our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We affirm that Te Tiriti o Waitangi protects the Tino Rangatiratanga of hapū and iwi. That rangatiratanga over land and taonga is to be upheld.
“We therefore express our opposition to the proposed Treaty Principles Bill.”
In the letter, the signatories called on “all Members of Parliament to do everything in their power” to prevent the bill going to select committee and to “towards the ongoing restoration of the Tiriti relationship.”
The 189-page interim report said the Treaty Principles Bill was “a solution to a problem that does not exist,” saying Māori did not want this policy and “in fact many have been strongly opposed to it from the beginning.”
“Despite the constitutional significance of defining the Treaty principles in legislation and the importance of this to Māori, the Crown agreed to pursue the policy without any engagement or discussion with Māori.
“We have found that the Treaty Principles Bill policy is unfair, discriminatory, and inconsistent with the principles of partnership and reciprocity, active protection, good government, equity, and redress, and contrary to the article 2 guarantee of rangatiratanga.”
Speaking at 18th coronation of Kiingi Tūheitia earlier this year, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters reiterated they would both support Act’s Treaty Principles Bill to the first reading only and not a referendum.
“I don’t know how much clearer I can be,” Luxon said when quizzed by media after his speech on Tūrangawaewae Marae.