Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

David Seymour runs the risk of taking things too far - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Act Party leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act Party leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

David Seymour seems very relaxed about undermining his Prime Minister.

He did it last Friday. Luxon had called Seymour’s comments “ill-considered” and said “that message will be underscored to the ministers”. That’s what you’d

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand