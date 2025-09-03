Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

David Seymour criticises Auckland Council over ‘hidden’ online housing zoning maps

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

MP for Epsom and Act Party Leader David Seymour talks to Mike Hosking about plans to intensify housing in Auckland.

David Seymour has blasted Auckland Council for the inaccessibility of zoning maps showing the impact of a major, city-wide housing intensification plan.

However, a council leader said the organisation had made efforts to make the potential changes available to Aucklanders, and was “committed to providing clear and timely information” to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save