Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland’s skyline transforms with new housing intensification plan – see what it means for you

By &
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Infrastructure and Sports Minister Chris Bishop talks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge about NZ's infrastructure plan and 15 storey buildings

Auckland’s skyline is rising and its backyard lawns are vanishing, new figures released to the Herald show.

Standalone houses are set to tumble from 62% of the city’s housing stock to just 27%, while higher-intensity homes like townhouses and apartments surge from 36% to a dominant 70%, signalling a big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save