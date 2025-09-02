Currently, suburban Auckland contains about 326,000 standalone houses and 190,000 terraced homes and apartments.

But under the draft replacement plan unveiled last month, those figures would reverse, as single homes are replaced with terraced houses and apartments.

Over the coming decades, the capacity for terraced homes and apartments is projected to rise to about 370,000, while the number of standalone houses would shrink to just 140,000.

Residential Zones

Residential – Large Lot (green) One or more homes on large sections with no or limited reticulated services on the edge of urban areas.

Single houses on medium to large sections in established suburbs with specific values, such as Special Character areas of villas and bungalows. Residential – Mixed Housing Suburban (orange) Typically, one and two-storey suburban standalone homes.

Typically, one and two-storey suburban standalone homes. Residential – Mixed Housing Urban (yellow) Three storeys of detached homes, terrace housing and low-rise apartments are permitted as of right, or four storeys with a resource consent.

Three storeys of detached homes, terrace housing and low-rise apartments are permitted as of right, or four storeys with a resource consent. Residential – Terrace Housing and Apartment Building (blue) The height limit will be raised from the current four storeys to six storeys under the draft replacement plan. This zone provides the greatest density, height (50m) and scale of all the residential zones.

About 250 people packed a hall in Mt Eden last week for a meeting to discuss proposed development plans for Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

At a packed public meeting in Mt Eden last Thursday, council planner Celia Davison said the latest draft plan was “really significant” and would change the way Auckland looks over a very long time if the council goes ahead with it this month.

Writing for the Herald, Urban Auckland chairwoman Julie Stout said the city must embrace intensification, but noted the Mt Eden meeting revealed unease about how that transformation would unfold.

“People wanted to understand the broader implications – on infrastructure, schools, amenities and of course, their own homes and neighbourhoods,” she said.

Stout argued that Auckland urgently needed greater housing diversity to tackle affordability and open the market to those currently locked out.

“Affordability comes with building at scale,” she said. “This plan enables that through increased height and density around transit hubs and town centres.”

Urban Auckland chairwoman Julie Stout.

She also called for a clear process for local involvement, such as council- or community-led precinct plans.

“Locals have a personal stake in ensuring their neighbourhoods thrive – with the right amenities, open spaces and infrastructure. They must be kept informed and involved.”

The draft plan also introduces stricter regulations for areas prone to natural hazards such as flooding and coastal erosion.

About 12,000 properties most at risk from natural hazards are being “downzoned”, making new developments on them harder or impossible. Of those properties, 2000 are in flood plains and 10,000 are subject to coastal erosion.

The areas most impacted by coastal erosion are the Eastern Bays suburbs of Kohimarama, Mission Bay and St Heliers, and Browns Bay on the North Shore.

Councillors are set to vote on September 24 on whether to proceed with the draft replacement plan, or Plan Change 78 – the council’s response to the previous Government’s Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS), which permit three homes of up to three storeys on most residential sites.

The face of Auckland will change, with fewer standalone homes under the latest plan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Councillors have signalled a preference for the draft replacement plan.

If this occurs, and subject to agreement from the minister, Bishop, the proposal will be publicly notified. This will trigger a formal consultation process, including hearings before an independent panel of experts, ahead of the final decisions.

Bishop said the Government granted the council the ability to withdraw from the MDRS, provided the new plan maintained overall housing capacity and focused on intensification around key transport hubs, particularly stations benefiting from the City Rail Link.

While PC78 enabled capacity for about two million homes over the coming decades, he said, this figure was not a mandated target. The new plan must match that level of enabled capacity to avoid reversing progress on housing supply.

RMA Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bishop said the council had come up with revised standards for medium density that were better suited to Auckland’s urban context.

“Some of these settings include requirements for what local infrastructure is needed to be in place to support new density,“ he said.

“I encourage Aucklanders to have their say. Auckland needs to both grow up and out to solve its housing crisis.”

