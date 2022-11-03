Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

David Morris: Failure of law and order is a failure of government

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
'What sort of country have we become when crooks can load a supermarket trolley with groceries, then just simply walk out of the store, refusing to pay?' Photo / 123rf

'What sort of country have we become when crooks can load a supermarket trolley with groceries, then just simply walk out of the store, refusing to pay?' Photo / 123rf

OPINION

A government’s first duty is to protect its citizens’ lives and property.

On that score, this Government fails.

My own miserable experiences with both the police and court systems are illustrative.

Several years ago,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand