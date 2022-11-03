'What sort of country have we become when crooks can load a supermarket trolley with groceries, then just simply walk out of the store, refusing to pay?' Photo / 123rf

'What sort of country have we become when crooks can load a supermarket trolley with groceries, then just simply walk out of the store, refusing to pay?' Photo / 123rf

A government’s first duty is to protect its citizens’ lives and property.

On that score, this Government fails.

My own miserable experiences with both the police and court systems are illustrative.

Several years ago, I had a credit card stolen. The thieves drove around the city buying cigarettes, petrol and other stuff from service stations. I contacted the service stations and asked them to keep their security camera footage.

This information was then passed on to the police for action. Nothing happened.

Three years ago, a man managed, by illegal use of eftpos terminals, to pump $11,000 out of my bank account. I gave the police his name, a phone number, a possible address (his grandmother’s), and details of a company that would testify as to his illegal use of their equipment. Nothing happened. Apparently, an $11,000 crime is regarded as petty. Not to me, it wasn’t.

Paywave has offered cardholders more convenience but thieves have also taken advantage of the technology. Photo / 123rf

I suggested they might pick him up and invite him to assist them with their enquiries. I was told they couldn’t arrest him without evidence. I wondered how much more evidence they needed. Besides, I said, you don’t have to arrest him, just have a wee chat.

Earlier this year, a thief somehow obtained my debit card details and used them to buy $1000 worth of clothes online. I gave the police details including the addresses to which the goods were sent. Nothing happened. I was told it didn’t have priority.

Some years ago, I had a car stolen by a young man. I attended a family group conference and tried to take a positive view. It was agreed he would work for me for a week to pay for the damage to the car. He did for two days and I never saw him again.

On another occasion, after another vehicle theft, my wife and I went to Mt Eden prison to yet another family group conference. The thief was a trailer-maker by trade. It was agreed that, when he was released, he would make me a trailer as compensation. Nothing happened. I never heard from him or the court people.

David Morris.

One night, four young hoodlums broke into my business premises and poured paint over several cars and did other damage by stomping on them. I managed to catch one of them and the police rounded up the others. It was agreed that they would make payments to cover the cost of repairs.

The only payments I ever received were from an Indian lady who conscientiously, every week, paid up on behalf of her son.

Nothing was received from any of the others. The most disappointing case was that of the son of an intermediate school principal in South Auckland. I never saw a penny of the reparations. What a great example for his son.

My advice to anyone invited to take part in a family group conference is don’t waste your time. They are no more than a box-ticking exercise.

There is never any follow-up. As far as the justice officials are concerned, as soon as they wrap the file with red tape that’s an end to it. Not for me it wasn’t. I had to carry the costs – money that my family went without.

I know that many, many others have had the same experience with both police and the court systems. If an information site was set up where people could tell similar stories you would be appalled at the torrent of tales of unresolved criminal activity.

It is clear to the criminal class that “petty” crime not only pays, but does so handsomely and with almost no risk of consequences.

Something has to be done about this. Ordinary people, especially small-business people, live in fear of becoming victims of a bunch of scumbag thugs. What sort of country have we become when crooks can load a supermarket trolley with groceries then just simply walk out of the store, refusing to pay?

Perhaps a start would be to replace a couple of underperforming Cabinet Ministers with people who would give both systems a Richter scale shake, rattle and roll.

David Morris is an Auckland businessman and avowed iconoclast.