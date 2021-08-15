Dannevirke house badly damaged in fire

A fire investigator was on scene on Monday to help determine the cause. Photo / NZME

A Dannevirke house has been badly damaged in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the well-alight blaze on Guy St about 5.10pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire trucks were used to quell the flames.

A fire investigator was on scene on Monday to help determine the cause, he said.

A run of fires in Dannevirke last month prompted a reminder from the fire service to residents to check their smoke alarms are working.

In July a house in Albert St was completely gutted, leaving a woman and three children with nothing.

Two children were also treated for smoke inhalation.

It was one of three house fires in the Tararua town in the space of two weeks.