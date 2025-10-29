Over the years, she reoffended – breaching parole, kidnapping, and returning to prison.

Most recently, she was locked up again after a senior probation officer claimed he saw her buying methamphetamine at a South Auckland pub. The Parole Board wasn’t convinced she posed a danger to the public, and she was released.

Now, for the first time, Warwick has handed over the only written account of the day she took a life – a prison diary filled with guilt, grief, and the truth she’s never spoken aloud.

She refused to talk about the murder in person, saying: “I’m too ashamed … if you want to know about it, it’s in the book.”

In this exclusive two-part podcast special, A Moment In Crime: Diary of a Killer, senior crime journalist Anna Leask delves into Warwick’s extraordinary life – a journey marked by violence, addiction, and survival.

From a childhood scarred by stints in boys’ homes rife with horrendous abuse, through a gender transition that began at just 8 years old, to years of stripping, sex work, and repeated incarceration – often in men’s prisons; Warwick’s story is raw, confronting, and deeply complex.

She says she’s not seeking sympathy. She just wants people to understand.

This is not just a story about crime.

It’s a story about consequence, identity, and the long shadow of trauma. And it’s a story Warwick believes must be told – before it’s too late.

The first part of A Moment In Crime: Diary of a Killer is available now. Part two will be released on Thursday, November 6.

