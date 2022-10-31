Austin Hemmings with his three children. Photo / Supplied

In September 2008 New Zealanders were shocked by the killing of a man who stepped in to help a woman in danger in central Auckland.

Austin Hemmings, 44, was fatally stabbed when he intervened in a confrontation as he left work.





The good Samaritan was simply trying to help a woman who was in clear distress and who had called out for help after a man confronted her and threatened her.

Pauesi Leofa Brown murdered Austin Hemmings in central Auckland in September 2008. Photo / David Rowland

Pauesi Leofa Brown stabbed Hemmings in the chest and the father-of-three died soon after.

Brown was later sentenced to life in prison for Hemmings' murder.

Today in Herald podcast A Moment In Crime host and journalist Anna Leask looks back at the case and how it impacted both Hemmings' family and the woman he saved - paying the ultimate price with his own life.

A Moment In Crime is written and hosted by senior journalist Anna Leask - who has been covering crime and justice for NZME since 2005.

Leask has also reported on most of the major incidents and events in New Zealand during that period including the Christchurch quakes, Pike River mine disaster, March 15 terror attack and the White Island eruption.

"Each month I'll take you inside some of our most infamous incidents, notorious offenders and behind the scenes of high-profile trials and events to show you what's really happening in your backyard," she said.

"Heroes and villains battle for justice to be done, and it seems no matter how horrifying the story, we always want to know more."

A Moment In Crime is produced by Leask, iHeartRadio podcast producer Adam Pomana, and NZ Herald podcast production manager Ethan Sills.

Episodes of a Moment In Crime are usually released monthly on nzherald.co.nz, iHeartRadio and all your usual podcast apps. If there is a case you would like to hear about on A Moment In Crime, email anna.leask@nzme.co.nz

And if you love this podcast, you might enjoy some of the others produced by NZME journalists including Chasing Ghosts and The Fifty Year Secret.