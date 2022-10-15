Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

24 years of torture: The cold case murder of Japanese tourist Kayo Matsuzawa

Anna Leask
By
13 mins to read
Kayo Matsuzawa was found dead in a locked utility cupboard off a stairwell in the bowels of an Auckland CBD building in 1998. Her killer has never been found. Photo / Supplied

Kayo Matsuzawa was found dead in a locked utility cupboard off a stairwell in the bowels of an Auckland CBD building in 1998. Her killer has never been found. Photo / Supplied

Kayo Matsuzawa was on her dream trip to New Zealand where she planned to study, work and perfect her English. But the 29-year-old was murdered just two months before she was due to return home.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand