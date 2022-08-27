Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Why I married a murderer: Former lawyer who married convicted rapist and killer Liam Reid on love and her battle to clear his name

Anna Leask
By
18 mins to read
Convicted murderer Liam reid married former lawyer Davina Murray in prison. Photo / Herald graphic

Convicted murderer Liam reid married former lawyer Davina Murray in prison. Photo / Herald graphic

Many could not understand what an up-and-coming Auckland criminal lawyer ever saw in a convicted murderer and rapist. In an exclusive interview with the Herald on Sunday, Davina Reid (nee Murray) tells Anna Leask why

It started with a chance phone conversation in 2009 and became the New Zealand's most outrageous love story.

A convicted rapist and murderer, and his lawyer.

Smuggling. Illicit messages. A prison wedding.

A woman who risked it all for a man who has been jailed for one of the country's most heinous killings.

It has been 5388 days since Liam James Reid was arrested for the rape and murder of Emma Louise Agnew in Christchurch.

He's maintained his innocence despite police saying there's no doubt he's their man, a jury agreeing he was guilty and multiple appeal courts shutting down his attempts to overturn his conviction.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.