In 2010 Auckland woman Carmen Thomas was reported missing by her ex-partner Brad Callaghan.

He told police she had failed to pick up their little boy as per their shared custody arrangement and he was worried.

Police launched an investigation but there was no sign of Carmen.

Three months later Callaghan was arrested and the brutal and macabre details of Carmen’s murder and his attempts to avoid being caught came to light.

Brad Callaghan was Carmen Thomas' former partner and the couple had a son together.

The case is one of New Zealand’s most high-profile murder investigations and in this episode of A Moment In Crime senior journalist Anna Leask goes back through the timeline of tragedy.

This episode includes short extracts from the television show Forensics - a prime-time documentary ‘crime’ series that aired in New Zealand in 2017. The show was produced by South Pacific Pictures.

Warning - this episode contains graphic descriptions of murder and the disposal of a body and is suitable for a mature audience only.

