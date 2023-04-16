A Moment In Crime podcast: Murder of a tourist - the shocking killing of Karen Aim

Scottish tourist Karen Aim was murdered in Taupo in January 2008 by then-14-year-old Jahche Broughton. Photo / Supplied

In January 2008 Scottish woman Karen Aim was beaten to death while she was visiting Taupō on a trip around New Zealand.

The 26-year-old was murdered in the street by a local teenager who had been vandalising a nearby school with a baseball bat.

He then used the weapon to murder the innocent woman.

Jahche Broughton was jailed for life and has been denied parole a number of times.

In this episode of A Moment In Crime host and senior journalist Anna Leask goes back to the day Karen died, speaking to the person who found her and raising the alarm.

You’ll also hear in-depth coverage of the court case and parole hearings of Karen’s teen killer.

A woman attacked by Broughton a week before the murder also spoke to Leask.

Jahche Broughton assaulted a young woman days before he murdered Scottish tourist Karen Aim. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

This episode outlines violent and sexual offending and is suitable for a mature audience.

A Moment In Crime is written and hosted by senior journalist Anna Leask - who has been covering crime and justice for NZME since 2005.

Some of Leask’s more notable work includes coverage of the murder of British tourist Grace Millane, the killing of Auckland teenager Christie Marceau and countless high profile stories in her specialist areas of family violence, child abuse and crimes against women.

Leask has also reported on most of the major incidents and events in New Zealand during that period including the Christchurch quakes, Pike River mine disaster, March 15 terror attack and the White Island eruption.

“Each month I’ll take you inside some of our most infamous incidents, notorious offenders and behind the scenes of high-profile trials and events to show you what’s really happening in your backyard,” she said.

“Heroes and villains battle for justice to be done, and it seems no matter how horrifying the story, we always want to know more.”

A Moment In Crime is a NZ Herald true crime podcast. New episodes are available monthly on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was written and produced by Anna Leask and edited by James Irwin, with executive producer Ethan Sills.

