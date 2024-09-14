There are “dangerous conditions” in these locations and “conservative decision-making is essential”.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley told Newstalk ZB people should not travel in areas with avalanche warnings and should stay inbound and within ski fields.

“Be really clear that you have the skills and knowledge to move yourself out of avalanche paths.”

“It doesn’t mean people can’t go into the snow areas. It’s particularly important to know that if you are in a ski field area you are protected with professional ski and avalanche management.

“These warnings exist for people outside those ski fields.”

Snow falling in Queenstown on Friday morning September 13, 2024. Photo / Dhariwal Harpreet

He pointed to the large dumping of snow much of the lower half of the South Island had experienced during the past few days for the increased avalanche risks.

He said things normally slow down at this time of year, but, during the past couple of winters, there have been some late snow dumpings.

Heavy snowfall across the Southern Canterbury High Country and inland Otago caused widespread disruption, power outages and chaos for drivers on Thursday.

Hundreds of skiers and boarders were left trapped at the top of the Remarkables skifield following forced road closures due to avalanche warnings and snow.

The South Island field has had more than 30cm of fresh snow at the base and upwards of 50cm at the top over the past 48 hours. The field opened in the morning but closed again when temperatures rapidly increased, posing an avalanche risk.

As a result, ski patrollers closed the road, trapping those who remained on the mountain.

Max Coombes, 20, said he was on the field at the time.

“We were probably stuck up there for about an hour ... there would have been hundreds, maybe about 500 people stuck with us, I reckon,” he said.

A large dumping of snow is forecast to return to the South Island tomorrow

Heavy snow watches are set to come into force tomorrow for the Queenstown Lakes District and Central Otago 12 hours from 10am, and for the Canterbury High Country from 3pm until midnight.

Road snowfall warnings are forecast to start early tomorrow morning and last until the evening for Milford Rd, Crown Range Rd, Haast Pass and Lindis Pass.

Road snowfall warnings are set to come into force for Porters Pass and Arthurs Pass from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.