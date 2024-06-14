Dancing for Hospice pair Roger Schreuder and Trudy Haringa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Why are you dancing?

Within my paramedic role, I have always been touched by the incredible work that the hospice team do for patients, whānau and friends in need within our community. This has been an opportunity for me to support this fantastic charity and step well out of my comfort zone, doing something I never imagined.

What’s the experience been like so far?

The experience thus far has been incredible. The instructors are fantastic, and fellow dancers hugely supportive. I can’t believe that after four weeks the instructors have me doing some coordinated dance steps.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

Loads of nerves, loads of excitement but hopefully fully thrilled with our achievements as we leave it all out on the dance floor on the final night.

What is your dancing experience?

Nothing whatsoever.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Motivated and driven to take in everything about this experience.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Meeting new people, making new connections with others in the community from all walks of life, and trying something right out of my comfort zone.

Why are you dancing?

I’m dancing for a number of reasons. Firstly, I was nominated by another person (my wife). Secondly, I couldn’t say no, because it sounded kind of exciting. Finally, because it’s such a good cause. Not to mention, of course, that it pushes me out of my comfort zone and that’s always good, isn’t it?

What’s the experience been like so far?

So far, I’ve experienced some really good comradeship and dedication and seen how committed the Hospice staff, dance instructors, mentors and friends have been in terms of their support for everyone involved.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I’m really looking forward to the big night on August 17, to be experiencing the whole event and taking in as much as I can while still putting my feet in the right place.

What is your dancing experience?

My previous dance experience amounts to a little bit of structured Ceroc with my wife and a whole lot of drunken gyrating at parties; however, I do think I can hold a rhythm sort of okay.

How would you describe your dance partner?

My dance partner and I are well suited, I think, in terms of the way we dance, our music choices and dedication to putting on the best performance we can. I feel the dance instructors really know their stuff in deciding whom to pair us up with and give Ellie and Troy full credit for that.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

So far, the real highlight for me is seeing and experiencing the dedication of all the dancers, instructors, and supporters. It’s really inspiring.