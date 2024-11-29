Dame Kerry Prendergast wins stoush against her former council over parking ticket

Prendergast said she expected anyone who had been ticketed in that area to be refunded.
Prendergast, who was the Capital’s mayor between 2001 and 2010, did not deny parking in the area in January this year, but maintained she “did not park on a footpath” which is what she was ticketed for.
In a statement prepared for the court, Prendergast said she parked her car on a paved section of slip-road between Dixon and Ghuznee Sts.
There are no markings, signs or notices to notify drivers that parking is not allowed on the roadway.
She said she was disputing the ticket because the area was ambiguous, and she contended she did not park on the footpath.
At October’s hearing in the Wellington District Court the principal transport engineer Dennis Davis told the hearing the area in question had been designed for pedestrians and “the area is considered a footpath by council”.
Davis also referred to the Proposed Traffic Resolution that made changes to the area in 2015 with specific reference to improving pedestrian facilities.
“By improving these facilities to a tree-lined pedestrian-friendly boulevard, Wellington City Council and its Central City Framework (2013) hope to increase patronage in the area.”
Prendergast, who represented herself at the hearing, called one witness, her husband and former Wellington City councillor Rex Nicholls.
Nicholls told the court the traffic resolution for the area was about a road, not slipways.
