Dame Georgina Kirby remembered as a 'strongminded, visionary' leader

Dame Georgina Kirby, 85, was farewelled at Te Māhurehure Marae in Auckland on June 14. Photo / File

Tributes are flowing after the death of one of Maoridom's "great wāhine leaders".

That is how Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson described Dame Georgina Kamiria Kirby, 85, who died in Auckland Hospital on June 11.

Born at Horohoro, near Rotorua, Dame Kirby was the eldest of 11 children - her father was a farmer.

She attended Horohoro School, Rotorua High School and the University of Auckland.

Dame Kirby was widely acknowledged for her advocacy work for women and the Māori community.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson also described Kirby, of Ngāti Kahungunu, as "innovative, a visionary and strongminded".

"When she believed in a kaupapa she put all her efforts behind it," he said.

Kirby was president of the Māori Women's Welfare League from 1983 to 1987, where she launched smoking and weight reduction campaigns.

She also formed Māori Women's Development Incorporated, which helped Māori women who could not obtain loan grants.

It now has assets of more than $4 million and has helped hundreds of wāhine into businesses, Jackson said.

Dame Kirby's list of "far and wide" achievements, also included her being the Commissioner of New Zealand at the World Expo from 1983 to 1986, he said.

In 1984, she launched the Rapuora Māori Women's Health Survey, and the following year established Whare Rapuora Health and Wellness clinics throughout New Zealand.

Her tireless work was also recognised in the 1989 New Year Honours when she was appointed a Companion of the Queen's Service Order for community service.

She was also recognised in 1993 with the NZ Suffrage Centennial Medal and became a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to Māori in 1994.

Also in 1993, she was among 16 leaders who began the original Mana Wāhine Inquiry claim - that inquiry is currently before the Waitangi Tribunal.

"It was an honour to have known Dame Kirby and she will be sorely missed and my thoughts and wishes go out to her whānau," Jackson said.

Dame Kirby's funeral service was held on Monday at Te Māhurehure Marae in Auckland's Point Chevalier.