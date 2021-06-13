Mountain bikers found 15 hours after going missing near Rotorua

Two mountain bikers are missing near Rotorua. Photo / Google

A pair of mountain bikers who didn't show up to the campsite they were due to stay at have been found, 15 hours after being reported missing.

A police spokesman said about 7.30pm yesterday, Rotorua police were notified of two mountain bikers overdue in the Lake Tarawera area, after a family member reported concerns for their safety.

The pair were intending to complete a circuit starting in Rotorua and ending at Rerewhakaaitu, but messaged a family member that they were not going to make it to their destination, he said.

"This prompted a response from police search and rescue (SAR) staff from Rotorua, and police from Kawerau, who checked the Eastern Okataina walkway and Lake Tarawera tracks for the pair," the police spokesman said.

"Police SAR staff searched until about 4am, locating a sign that the pair had passed through this area."

About 6am today, a personal locator beacon carried by the pair was activated.

Due to "extremely poor weather" in the area an aerial response was not possible and police returned to the area with tracking equipment in an effort to find them.

They were found safe and well at about 10.30am and were being taken from the Tarawera Forest back to Rotorua.