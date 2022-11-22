‘Damaging’ storms: Warnings of tornadoes, flooding, slips in place for North Island

Satellite image taken at 1.50pm on November 22, 2022 showing two weather systems converging on NZ bringing unbstable air and conditions favourable for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / Supplied

Satellite image taken at 1.50pm on November 22, 2022 showing two weather systems converging on NZ bringing unbstable air and conditions favourable for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / Supplied

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for much of the North Island overnight and into Wednesday morning, with MetService warning of possible tornadoes in some areas.

According to the MetService website, active bands of thunderstorms are expected to move eastwards across the North Island on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

This may cause “damaging” storms in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Taranaki, Taihape and Wanganui.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/0sMmjFS63h pic.twitter.com/VWCUzOMCFC — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) November 22, 2022

These thunderstorms might produce damaging wind gusts of more than 110 km/h in some cases, as well as a possible small tornado, the service said.

The forecast warns that if tornadoes occurred, they would only affect very localised areas but could cause structural damage, including toppling trees and powerlines and making driving hazardous.

Localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr are also expected for areas south of Northland.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Severe Thunderstorm



A very fast moving, intense cell could see wind gusts briefly exceed 110kmph.



Lightning has been frequent around the cell and heavy rain is likely too but accumulations won't be huge due to the fast moving nature of the thunderstorm. https://t.co/K7I0T2IipO — MetService (@MetService) November 22, 2022

A strong wind watch is in place overnight for Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay south of Waipukurau, Wairarapa including the Tararua District and Wellington, with winds possibly becoming severe gales at times.

Earlier, electrical storms were approaching the top of the North Island as two jet streams - one from the tropics and the other from Antarctica - merge, unleashing days of thunder, gales, rain and even snow.

The near-dozen warnings and watches began in the early hours of Tuesday morning and last until Thursday morning.

Rain was falling first in Northland and Westland, ushering in up to 18 hours of stormy weather.











