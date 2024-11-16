Surgeons operated immediately and removed as much of the tumour as they could.
“It was so aggressive it grew back within two days,” Nicholls said.
Daisy responded well to intensive chemotherapy, which reduced the tumour from 7.5cm to 2.5cm in diameter.
Specialist proton therapy was needed for the remainder – a treatment not available in New Zealand.
Proton therapy differs from normal radiation as it targets just the tumour and not the healthy tissue surrounding it.
Te Whatu Ora funded flights and Daisy’s treatment at the Nemours Children’s Hospital and the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute in Jacksonville, Florida after a successful application from Starship, and Daisy and Riss are staying at the nearby Ronald McDonald house.
“The thought of being here alone with Daisy felt really scary and daunting but everyone takes care of us so well and we have almost everything we need,” Nicholls said.