Jim van der Poel has announced he will step down as DairyNZ chairman in October. Photo / DairyNZ

Jim van der Poel has announced he will step down as DairyNZ chairman in October. Photo / DairyNZ

After seven years at the helm and overseeing a new strategic direction for DairyNZ, chairman Jim van der Poel announced he would step down in October at the annual general meeting.

Farmer-elected director Tracy Brown has been selected as chairwoman-elect.

Deputy chairwoman Dr Jacqueline Rowarth will also step down, opening two new positions for farmer-elected directors on the board.

Van der Poel has been chairman of DairyNZ since 2017, following his election to the board in 2013.

He served as a farmer-elected director on the inaugural board in 2007-2009, then again from 2013.

Before this, he was appointed to the foundation board of DairyNZ’s predecessor Dexcel in 2000, becoming chairman in 2003.

During his third reappointment as chairman last October, Van der Poel said he would remain to support new chief executive Campbell Parker, the development of DairyNZ’s strategy, and see through the change of Government.

“DairyNZ is in good health and it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation,” he said.

“I have confidence in the depth of the board, the direction of the new chief executive and strategy, and am happy to be handing over duties to Tracy in an orderly way over the next few months.

“In less than a year, Campbell Parker has set a new strategic direction which rightly refocuses the organisation on the future, science and research, and profitability.

“The dairy industry has been good to me, and it’s been my privilege to give back.”

Rowarth has served DairyNZ for six years and was a leading force behind establishing an independent Science Advisory Panel to provide expert advice on research for the future.

“Jacqueline was always a powerful advocate for farmers at the boardroom table,” Van der Poel said.

“I’d like to personally acknowledge Jacqueline’s commitment to the DairyNZ board and the value she delivered in collecting farmer insights from across the country.”

Farmer-elected director Tracy Brown has been selected as DairyNZ chairwoman-elect. Photo / DairyNZ

Like Van der Poel, Rowarth said she saw the board’s future in the next generation of keen and enthusiastic farmers, working with independent board directors.

Brown said Van der Poel delivered decades of dedication to the dairy sector.

“The backdrop of his influential tenure includes the Mycoplasma bovis biosecurity incursion, the highs and lows of the milk price, and an upswing in environmental regulation – all while he has advocated for and achieved a more positive future for dairy farmers.

“Time and time again Jim proved his fortitude as a leader in dairy for New Zealand and I look forward to learning all I can over the next four months as he hands over the reins.”

DairyNZ has a governing board of eight members.

They are made up of five directors, elected by farmers, and three independents appointed by the board.

Van der Poel and Rowarth will remain in their roles until the October 22 annual meeting where Brown will be officially named DairyNZ chairwoman.

Two new farmer-elected directors will be announced in due course, along with a new deputy chair.



