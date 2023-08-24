Jo Hunter helps daughters Sophie (left) and Madison man their Daffodil Day cupcake stand. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei dad Brett Hunter underwent 36 surgeries to treat his brain cancer - the most his surgeon said he had ever carried out on one patient.

In May this year, the loved 47-year-old died after living with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer, for more than five years.

His wife Jo has shared their story to encourage people to get behind the Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser Daffodil Day, taking place today.

The father-of-four received the devastating news that he potentially had only 18 months to live after a shock diagnosis in November 2017. Hunter’s youngest children, Madison and Sophie, were aged 4 and 2 at the time.

“We were shocked. It was out of the blue,” Jo said.

Research has shown that only 5 per cent of patients with GBM survive more than five years.

“We’re both the kind of people that don’t see the point in sitting around being miserable about it. We’re like, get on with it.”

But Jo said her husband was a fighter. He underwent radiation therapy, chemotherapy and 36 brain surgeries to stave off his terminal cancer so he could spend more time with his family.

“He loved his life. He really enjoyed socialising, hanging out with his mates, camping trips, beers with the boys. He was your classic Kiwi bloke.”

The couple worked hard to keep life as normal as possible for their children so as not to “stress them out” worrying about their dad.

Jo said they were fortunate to be able to enjoy family holidays in the years after Hunter’s diagnosis.

Their experience had given them an inside look into how vital services such as the Cancer Society are to people with cancer and their families.

She encouraged people to support Daffodil Day, which fundraises to help people access the Cancer Society’s support services, health promotion programmes and cancer research.

“So many people are affected by cancer - everybody knows somebody. There’s always the possibility you’ll need their services.”

Jo said they had received “awesome support” from the Northland Cancer Society, which had dropped off wellness packs at their home and waas always available to provide support and information.

She, Sophie and Madison set up a cupcake stall at the end of their driveway on Thursday to catch the after-school rush as a way to support this year’s Daffodil Day.

Jo said her mum baked around 100 cupcakes, while she and the girls carefully decorated them with yellow icing - keeping with the day’s iconic colour theme. Daffodils and the show of yellow are a symbol of hope for all New Zealanders impacted by cancer.

“It’s more for the kids. It’s important for them to do something for charity and something that is close to their hearts.”

Donations can be made by visiting daffodilday.org.nz/.