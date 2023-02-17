The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle from above in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hastings District Council, Matt O'Kane

The Taranaki rugby league community is mourning the death of local club stalwart George Luke, the father of former Kiwi star Issac Luke, after he died following a slip on the Taihape-Napier road when Cyclone Gabrielle swept over the North Island earlier this week.

Luke and his partner Mau Goodman were returning to Hastings from Rotorua on Monday night and took the winding route over the Kaweka Ranges when bad weather closed the Napier-Taupo road.

When the family did not hear from them a desperate search was launched, with appeals being made on social media.

They were eventually located yesterday and evacuated by helicopter separately and flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings, where Luke later died.

Goodman was “all scratched up” according to one family member, but is now recovering.

They told the Herald that a slip hit the couple’s car twice and if Goodman hadn’t gone to find help they would have “both been gone”.

Former Warriors and Kiwis star Issac Luke said he was “broken” by his father’s death.

“My first hero,” he wrote on social media.

“See you soon dad. I love you.”

The Hawera Hawks paid tribute to Luke on social media, referring to him as their “tōtara tree”.

“You were always their to guide us,” they wrote.

“Father, brother, koro, uncle, mentor and a friend. We are going to miss you dearly.”

The official number of fatalities from the disaster stands at seven, however, Gabrielle has reportedly claimed an eighth victim after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in the roof cavity of her cottage in Puketapu, west of Napier, Stuff reports.

George Luke would be the ninth victim of the disaster.

The body of a man aged in his 70s was found in Waiohiki in Hawke’s Bay yesterday.

There are still potentially thousands of Hawke’s Bay residents who are yet to be contacted by emergency services, but Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promises as many resources as possible are being provided to assist in the cyclone response.

Hipkins has been in Hawke’s Bay today surveying the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Police have grave concerns for some of the 3500 who are still uncontactable.