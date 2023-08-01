The temporary fix for the Waitangi rail bridge is almost complete and could be open by September. Photo / Paul Taylor

The rail line between Hastings and Napier could be operating as early as next month, with workers continuing to build a temporary fix for the decimated Waitangi rail bridge near Awatoto.

KiwiRail programme director Daniel Headifen said he realised how important the route was to those in Hawke’s Bay as they continued to recover from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, and while an opening date in September was not set in stone, the company hopes to get trains moving by then.

“For the people of Hawke’s Bay, it is an important step forward in the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

“Getting rail back over the Tūtaekurī means we can help take pressure off the roads and get more freight back on to rail. We are really looking forward to providing a service for our customers all the way to Napier and Napier Port.”

KiwiRail executive general manager of construction Robert Gibbes told Hawke’s Bay Today in April about the temporary structure being built to fill the damaged section.

“There is a lot of track still to remove and rebuild, and the bridge to reinstate, so we still expect the line to Napier to remain closed for up to six months. We are working to get the line open for when the peak freight season starts towards the end of the year,” he said.

Pictures show significant work has been done on the project since then, and key foundations and structures are now in place.

Headifen said workers from all over the country had come to work on the project, including contractors, subcontractors and specialist consultants.

Damage to the Waitangi Rail Bridge near Awatoto soon after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier photos of the site post-Cyclone Gabrielle highlighted the significant challenges that teams faced, with woody debris piled up against the sunken bridge.

Getting the river works done was a critical piece of work, Headifen said.

“This included clearing large amounts of woody debris from around [the Waitangi rail bridge], then driving piles into the river in an area of substantial damage. This needed to be done safely and without disrupting the traffic on State Highway 51.”

Headifen acknowledged the amount of public interest in the bridge and said KiwiRail appreciated the support they had from the public.

He said while the progress was good, there were still things that needed to be done such as repairs to sites in Hastings, as well as future-proofing with a permanent bridge.

“The bridge is only a temporary one, so the new permanent bridge needs to be designed and then built.”

A permanent bridge would be built with under the Transport Rebuild East Coast Alliance with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, Higgins, Downer and Fulton Hogan.

The alliance is made up of design and construction management teams from all parties that are working on long-term recovery transport projects in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“This is similar to the approach we took to rebuild the Picton-to-Christchurch route (Main North Line) after the Kaikōura earthquake,” Headifen said.

While a temporary bridge and re-establishing rail between Napier and Hastings is a start, it’s not the last piece of the puzzle.

Work to re-open the line north of Napier is still in the early stages of planning.

“While we are still in the planning phase of our work to re-open the line to Wairoa, we are currently making damaged sites safe to stop further deterioration over winter,” Headifen said.

“This means that they are ready for when we commence repairs.”

