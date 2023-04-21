Minister of Transport Michael Wood, contractors and Waka Kotahi NZTA staff take locals around the Waikare Gorge Bailey Bridge construction site earlier this month. Photo / Paul Taylor

Roading contractors that have historically battled each other to secure infrastructure jobs will instead work together to help fix Hawke’s Bay’s cyclone-damaged roads.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency will work with KiwiRail, Downer, Fulton Hogan and Higgins to establish a design and construction management team to work on long-term recovery in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, according to an interim agreement that has been signed.

The work required on eastern roads and bridges is extensive. One of the most accurate ways to identify the extent of the damage is by the number of damaged sites across the region, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

“In Tairāwhiti, initially, there were approximately 45 damaged sites on SH2 north of Wairoa and approximately 90 sites on SH35 varying in damage. And in Hawke’s Bay, the number initially was 32 sites on SH5 and 98 between Bayview and Wairoa on SH2.”

Brett Gliddon, Waka Kotahi’s group general manager for transport services, said the alliance model was chosen because of its previous success in the Kaikōura earthquake rebuild.

“This type of delivery structure is well-suited to complex environments where social and economic outcomes for local communities and whānau are as important as the physical work itself,” Gliddon said.

“Working together with iwi, councils, locally owned contractors and consultants and the community - those who know Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti best - will ensure we meet current and future needs.”

Craig West, Downer’s executive general manager of transport, said the company realised an industry-wide response was needed for the good of the community.

“Being able to put differences aside in terms of other organisations that would naturally be perceived as competitors to do the right thing for the country is really important.

“Collaboration is a big part of our DNA, and we do pride ourselves on being able to work with a number of different parties for the right outcome.”

Downer will work with well-known "competitors" to help fix roads and infrastructure in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Higgins general manager Brian Kirtlan said he was looking forward to working with alliance partners to plan the best possible recovery for the two regions.

“Higgins has a long history in Hawke’s Bay and was the lead contractor delivering the initial recovery work in the region,” he said.

”We’ve seen first-hand the devastation to local people and infrastructure, and hope to continue playing a significant role in the East Coast’s recovery. We bring the power of our parent company Fletcher Construction, and the wider Fletcher Building supply chain, to give certainty of delivery to local communities.”

A representative from Fulton Hogan said the experience of working alongside other major contractors on recovery projects across New Zealand underscored the importance of teamwork.

“This will be critical in achieving the best possible post-Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild and more resilient infrastructure for the future, and we look forward to being part of the alliance team in rebuilding and reconnecting east coast communities.”

The full alliance team is expected to be in place by mid-2023 and would run for several years.

Speed limits in place and bridge-strengthening works under way

Waka Kotahi also confirmed temporary speed limit changes on the state highway network around Hawke’s Bay.

Stretches of SH5 from Napier to Taupō are currently 30km/h, and the SH51 at Waitangi Bridge limit is currently 60km/h.

A spokesperson said that while the bridge was structurally sound, a temporary speed restriction would ensure safe two-lane travel while delineation posts were in place on the side of the northbound lane.

“When SH2 north of Napier re-opens, there are likely to be stretches of that road which remain under temporary traffic management too. Note the speed changes are only temporary, designed to last while works are under way.”

Waitangi Bridge on SH51 between Napier and Clive will close at 8pm on Wednesday, April 26, and is set to re-open at 5am on Thursday, April 27.

“The closure has been requested by our contractors to safely allow them time to clear any remaining debris from the bridge and replace part of the barrier between the walkway and the road, which had been damaged in the cyclone.”

Work to strengthen the notorious Esk River Bridge on SH2 north of Napier was also confirmed to start on April 30.

Strength issues were identified after a detailed inspection last year, before the cyclone, and a temporary 30km/h speed limit was put in place at the time.

The spokesperson said work would take place overnight from Sunday to Thursday to reduce disruption.

“The bridge will be closed to all traffic (except for emergency services) from 9pm to 5am on these nights, in order to allow the concrete grouts and epoxy resins to cure.

The bridge will remain open during daytime hours, though there may be occasional work that will require one lane to be closed.”