The family of a Wellington man whose home was “ransacked” by burglars just days after his death are reeling after a second break-in, during which the intruder defecated on the floor.

The incident has added insult to injury, with the family already devastated at the loss of their family member, followed by his treasured trinkets, photos and artworks.

Rayner James Hutton died of cancer last month, and within two days of his death his home in Karori had been broken into and burgled, his family earlier told the Herald.

When Hutton’s family arrived the next day, they discovered the thieves had taken sentimental items, including a baby photo on the fridge, and hand-drawn pictures done by Hutton and his daughter.

They told the Herald Hutton loved op shops and small trinkets, and all of these had been stolen, along with the electronics, the jug and toaster, food from the pantry, and the sheet on the couch that he had spent the last few weeks lying on before his death.

“The unusual part of the burglary is the personal stuff ... why would you take a baby photo off the fridge?” one relative said at the time.

“I think what was most disturbing for us and for the people who know Rayner is that he was so meticulous and his house was in order,” said the woman, who noted the house had been left “upside down” by the thieves.

She said what had happened was a “senseless act” that “decent people” could not understand.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had received a report of the first burglary on Victory Ave, Karori.

“Police are making inquiries into the matter,” she said.

The family says that since they first spoke to the Herald, Hutton’s home had been broken into again.

“We were travelling on the motorway after having breakfast together with the intent to tidy his house and move his final belongings,” the relative said.

While travelling, they received a phone call from a neighbour who noticed the front door was open and gates were ajar.

The family arrived to find more trinkets stolen, and they believe the burglar was looking for something specific, as no stone had been left unturned. The family told the Herald the burglar had left every drawer, cupboard, box, bag, and wardrobe open, as well as the trapdoor in the ceiling.

They had also left a “mysterious” sign with the numbers “666″ in view, and there were apparently human faeces in the spare bedroom.

Rayner Hutton's crafts chair was placed in the bathroom with a 666 sign attached to it.

“The lack of respect towards our brother is what is most upsetting, he was meticulous in keeping his house in order and the mess left behind would have him just as upset as we are,” the relative said.

The family was able to take some small satisfaction from the knowledge whoever had broken in had not appeared to find what they were looking for.

“It was a day of conflicting feelings, cleaning up after these disgusting people,” she said.

But the cleaning was necessary to “make it right for Rayner”.

“This behaviour is unacceptable, and these people should be ashamed of their actions.”

The family has also set up a Givealittle page to go towards a celebration of Hutton’s life.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



