A scene from Heathers: The Musical on at Playhouse Theatre in Hastings.

A scene from Heathers: The Musical on at Playhouse Theatre in Hastings.

REVIEW

Heathers: The Musical

The Playhouse Theatre, Hastings

On until June 22

Tickets from theatrehb.co.nz

Reviewed by Hayley Osterfield

Heathers: The Musical is loud, colourful, and hilariously witty.

This adaptation addresses the basic plot points of the cult 1988 film Heathers, about the demise of a clique of identically named schoolgirls.

However, the upbeat nature in which it is delivered ensures the dark themes are much more easily digestible. Heathers: the Musical plays to all of the American high school character tropes we’ve become familiar with over the years, and they couldn’t have chosen a more sensational cast to portray them.

The standout performance was from the lead Veronica Sawyer, played by theatre veteran Hayley Munro. Her dazzling vocals and acting ability were mesmerising. She was convincingly sardonic and wry when needed, but she also skilfully showcased some alluring moments of vulnerability.

Heather Chandler, played by Jasmine Macdonald, is a queen bee who would make even Regina George quiver in her heels. The contempt-ridden eye-rolls and audacious hair flicks were simple, yet ingenious details that had this character’s vile nature oozing right off the stage.

Samuel Draper as J.D. was the cherry on the cake of a stellar cast. His expressive face and stirring deep voice made for an instantly alluring character.

Without giving too much away, the plot itself has some shocking twists. It’s horrific and funny and has got to be the absolute epitome of dark comedy.

The songs were big, bright tunes, lyrically sweet and catchy and ever-so hooky. At one point in the play, this was juxtaposed by a lingering universal moment of deathly silence, which hammered the sheer intensity of the scene home.

The almost sell-out crowd jumped from roaring laughter to hand-over-mouth shock. Overall, Heathers: The Musical is a well-executed delight, a true testament to this small, yet fantastically talented theatre group. A must-see performance.