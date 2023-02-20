The Government looks overseas for help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, police crackdown as arrests are made for looting and rescue efforts dwindle in Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government looks overseas for help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, police crackdown as arrests are made for looting and rescue efforts dwindle in Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Chris Hipkins will set out an initial package of support in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle and announce whether the national state of emergency called a week ago will be extended.

Hipkins will hold the post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm today with Finance Minister Grant Robertson. It is six days since the week-long national state of emergency was declared last Tuesday and Cabinet was expected to decide whether to extend it further.

The emergency response is still underway in many regions hardest hit by the cyclone – from Northland to Hawke’s Bay – and Hipkins has warned it will be a long road to recovery and could cost billions.

An initial tranche of economic support is expected to be announced today for businesses and people to contend with the immediate issues. A wider economic package is not likely to come until a complete assessment of the damage and what is required.

Labour MP and the MP for Te Atatu Phil Twyford has written to the PM and senior ministers, calling on them to move urgently on managed retreat and to buy out home owners with damaged homes in places it is no longer safe to live.

Hipkins is also set to be asked about rising concerns over law and order in the cyclone-hit areas, including looting, which prompted residents in some areas to set up roadblocks to protect properties, and reports of firearms being waved at road workers.

It has prompted both Act leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters to urge the Government to call the Army in to help police.

Seymour said more than 600 police were sent to the Parliament protest and yet only 100 have been sent to Hawke’s Bay.

“A presence in the worst affected areas would make a huge difference to communities that are suffering. They are exhausted and they shouldn’t have to be up all night manning their own checkpoints.”

Cyclone Gabrielle decimated Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

NZ First leader Winston Peters said the lawlessness would only get worse if it was not taken seriously.

“The Prime Minister needs to approve sending Army personnel to assist police to maintain order - it is a state of emergency and is out of control.”

Te Waka Kotahi has also issued a plea for people not to abuse road workers trying to fix the roads.

Police have so far arrested at least 42 people - Police Commissioner Andy Coster said this morning he felt police had the situation under control and the number of law and order issues was actually lower than normal.

The region had 120 additional frontline police staff in the wake of the cyclone and an extra 25 were coming on top of 770 already there.

Coster also said reports of crime were down on normal levels.