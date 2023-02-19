Community meeting in Puketapu with residents wanting to set up roadblocks. Video / Mike Scott

Police have arrested 59 people in the Eastern District area for looting and dishonesty offending since Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the region, says Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“Anyone who is trying to take an opportunistic approach to potential offending should be aware that the police are still out there doing their jobs,” he told journalists in Wellington this evening.

There have been 42 arrests in Hawke’s Bay and 17 in Tairāwhiti, Gisborne, and Hipkins warns offenders will be punished.

“Offenders will be apprehended and will face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

This comes as the eastern district region continues a long and painstaking clean-up process in the wake of damage sustained in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“After almost a week without power in some areas, stress levels are high and the police are working to maintain law and order ... I ask everyone to remain calm,” Hipkins said.

In a press conference today, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park also said she will not tolerate any criminal behaviour.

“If anyone takes advantage of other people’s misery during this crisis, our officers will investigate. Targeting people in a crisis is abhorrent and we’re not tolerating it.”

More than 100 police officers from throughout New Zealand have joined local forces, as well as constant support from the police Eagle helicopter flying above the district.

“Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster.”

The Defence Force has deployed several hundred personnel to the region. Photo / NZDF

Police have been monitoring queues for food, fuel and cash since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

This comes amid reports of increased amounts of looting in the regions, as well as a number of gang incidents.

Park asked if people could put themselves in the shoes of those devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, and not take advantage.

“It’s cruel, people shouldn’t be doing that,” she said.

Some communities have taken matters into their own hands, with locals planning to install roadblocks or checkpoints overnight to deter looters.

Park said police were not encouraging locals to put up their own checkpoints for protection as “police are out in the community”.

“Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster,” she said.

Five people in a silver ute were found looting a property in Puketapu on Friday night, putting already stressed residents under more pressure in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. The incident prompted fears from some residents people would arm themselves in case more looters came.

One of several roadblocks in place around the wider Puketapu area. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Park says two gang members were arrested last night after reports of shots fired.

Police were called to the incident at Kelvin Rd, Maraenui, about 9.30pm after people heard what is believed to be a gunshot.

Police made follow-up inquiries and arrested three people, but one has been released without charge.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear tomorrow in the Napier District Court on charges relating to the incident.

Another young person has been referred to Youth Aid, a police spokeswoman said.

Yesterday, the Herald reported that generators had been stolen from Vodafone’s mobile sites - cutting phone coverage in storm-affected areas.

“Unfortunately, generators are being stolen from mobile sites, taking connectivity down after we have it up and running,” chief executive, Jason Paris wrote in a tweet.

Paris said that police were patrolling sites and that most of the generators are GPS tracked.

“We know who the perpetrators are ... Times are tough, but don’t be a d***,” he said.

Vodafone would not disclose the exact number of generators stolen, nor in what regions.

However, a spokesperson from mobile provider Spark told the Herald that it had one generator stolen from a mobile site in Napier, but it had been recovered by police.

Park urges people to report crime if they witnessed it and encourages people who had not yet reported themselves as safe to do so as soon as possible through the Registering I’m Alive online form.

“We need the voice of the people so we can understand what is happening,” she said.