Flooding has occured in many areas around Auckland as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Hayden Woodward

A national state of emergency has been declared as Cyclone Gabrielle pummeled North Island regions, with major flooding and slips cutting off many residents and homes.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the unprecedented weather event poses a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders. Tens of thousands of homes are without power, entire settlements have been cut off areas are being evacuated due to flooding.

Here’s a look at some of the devastation caused to areas around the North Island.

Auckland

Image 1 of 14 : Fire crews on the scene rescuing multiple families from flood-stricken Dale Road, Ramarama. Photo / George Heard

Coromandel

Image 1 of 14 : Two peole wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the raod to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied via Matthew Davidson

Northland

Image 1 of 9 : Cyclone Gabrielle hit Northland Monday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hawke’s Bay

Image 1 of 13 : Workers at an orchard on the banks of the Tutaekuri River in Hawke's Bay have been forced onto roofs as flood waters leave them stranded. Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

Rotorua

Image 1 of 9 : Sulphur Pt. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty