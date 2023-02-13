Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle photos: North Island battered by wild weather

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Flooding has occured in many areas around Auckland as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Hayden Woodward

Cyclone Gabrielle: Follow our live updates

Cyclone Gabrielle: All you need to know today

Cyclone Gabrielle: When will the bad weather end in your region?

A national state of emergency has been declared as Cyclone Gabrielle pummeled North Island regions, with major flooding and slips cutting off many residents and homes.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the unprecedented weather event poses a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders. Tens of thousands of homes are without power, entire settlements have been cut off areas are being evacuated due to flooding.

Here’s a look at some of the devastation caused to areas around the North Island.

Auckland

Fire crews on the scene rescuing multiple families from flood-stricken Dale Road, Ramarama. Photo / George Heard

Image 1 of 14: Fire crews on the scene rescuing multiple families from flood-stricken Dale Road, Ramarama. Photo / George Heard

Coromandel

Two peole wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the raod to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied via Matthew Davidson

Image 1 of 14: Two peole wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the raod to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied via Matthew Davidson

Northland

Cyclone Gabrielle hit Northland Monday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Image 1 of 9: Cyclone Gabrielle hit Northland Monday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hawke’s Bay

Workers at an orchard on the banks of the Tutaekuri River in Hawke's Bay have been forced onto roofs as flood waters leave them stranded. Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

Image 1 of 13: Workers at an orchard on the banks of the Tutaekuri River in Hawke's Bay have been forced onto roofs as flood waters leave them stranded. Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

Rotorua

Sulphur Pt. Photo / Andrew Warner

Image 1 of 9: Sulphur Pt. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty

The Karangahake Gorge. Photo / Anita Saunders.

Image 1 of 12: The Karangahake Gorge. Photo / Anita Saunders.

