How Cyclone Gabrielle shook the North Island, rebels release footage of captured Kiwi pilot and the US responds after shooting down another unidentified object in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Mount Maunganui cricket ground Bay Oval will go ahead as the venue for the first test between the Black Caps and England starting tomorrow.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said they “dodged a bullet”.

“We have been extremely fortunate given all the bad weather and the devastation other regions have experienced, to have had no damage to the oval. In fact, I would say we have dodged a bullet. The oval is looking the best it’s ever been.

“The whole oval and pitch are looking great and there is no browning off on the embankments and ticket sales tracking really well.

“Everything is looking really positive and when know there is a lot of English supporters already town or coming to the match, including members of the Barmy Army with their trumpet who sing all day and all night and always add to the awesome atmosphere, as well as our big English-born local community.”

The day-night test starts at 2pm tomorrow and is expected to run through to about 9.30pm, he said.

“We are really trying to create a family-friendly carnival atmosphere with lots of entertainment for younger spectators including plenty of cricket-focused activities for the kids right throughout the match and a few vendors including ... Mr Whippy and so on.”

Jones said the ticket sales were tracking well and NZ Cricket had kept the ticket prices “pretty reasonable”.

The second test will be held at Wellington’s Cello Basin Reserve from February 24 to 28.



