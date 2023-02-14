Brookfields Bridge in Hawke's Bay collapsed into rising floodwater on Tuesday morning. Video / Cathleen Adams

About 1000 people have been displaced in Hawke’s Bay, while dozens have been rescued from raging floodwaters and Napier’s mayor fears some are still trapped.

Dramatic aerial photos also show the utter devastation to the region and damage to major infrastructure caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, particularly along the Tutaekuri River between Napier and Hastings.

Video showed the Brookfield Bridge, which crosses the river, being completely destroyed.

Aerial views of major flooding in Hawke's Bay as Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region. Photo / Supplied via Corena

Mass evacuations were carried out earlier today in the heavily populated suburb of Taradale as the Tutaekuri River could no longer be contained by its banks. Orchard workers in the area were also earlier stranded on roofs above several feet of water.

Several rescue helicopters continue to buzz overhead this evening, while others have been rescued by inflatable rescue boats.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said about 1000 people have been displaced in Hawke’s Bay.

“The link between Napier and Hastings was compromised for a long time and still is to some extent,” he said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force reconnaissance flight is also inbound to the northern Hawke’s Bay town of Wairoa, which has been cut off with little to no communication from the area since power and phone services went down.

Residents being evacuated in Taradale. Photo / Paul Taylor

Residents evacuated in Hawke's Bay as Cyclone Gabrielle caused flooding in the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise also told Newstalk ZB she understood some people are still trapped in the Puketapu area, west of Napier.

Wise said emergency services and the NZ Defence Force are working to continue to rescue and evacuate people.

When asked about the drinking water situation, she said it’s “quite dire”.

Wise called on the community to do their part and conserve water.

Medical staff care for patients at the Tamatea Intermediate School evacuation centre in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Major infrastructure, including power and phone services, is down across many parts of the region.

Wise said some phone connections appeared to be working intermittently but asked people to tune into the radio for updates.

She Napier was cut off from Hawke’s Bay Hospital, which is in Hastings, but the expressway was due to reopen soon reconnecting the city to the hospital.

A number of residents along Links Rd at Waiohiki near Napier were rescued today in the flooding. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay residents have been warned by Transpower they may be without electricity for days or even weeks.

Transpower earlier declared a “grid emergency” after Cyclone Gabrielle cut power to Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

“The outage is a result of flooding to the Redclyffe substation following extreme weather from Cyclone Gabrielle,” the company said. “The Unison and Eastland networks that distribute electricity to the region are currently down.”

The damage to infrastructure meant Transpower had lost communication with the Redclyffe substation.

“It is likely it is underwater. We cannot access the site but have a helicopter on standby for further investigation when possible,” Transpower said.

“Apologies to all who are affected. Unfortunately, until we are able to gain access to the substation, we will not have a clear picture of how long the region will be without power. However, we are advising that the community should be prepared to be without power for days to weeks, rather than hours.”



