The $15 million Powerball prize had to be won last night.

Kiwis have “exceeded all expectations” in raising $11.7 million for cyclone relief in last night’s special Lotto draw.

One lucky player in Canterbury won $15 million in the ‘must be won’ draw, the tenth such draw in Lotto history.

Half of all ticket sales went to support communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman was full of praise for “generous” Kiwis.

“We can’t thank Lotto players throughout Aotearoa enough for throwing their weight behind this important cause and helping to raise such an incredible amount of money,” he said in a statement.

Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said the funds “will make a huge difference in helping people and businesses recover and build back better”.

“In a time of need, New Zealanders rally together to help each other. This is a fantastic effort and I want to thank everyone across the country who contributed to the draw,” Edmonds said.

Separately, the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund has also raised over $830,000 for affected communities and Edmonds said it was “humbling” to see the donations continue to rise.



