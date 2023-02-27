Special Lotto draw for Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild: the details

The Cyclone Gabrielle Lotto draw will take place on Saturday March 18, with 50 cents in every dollar spent by players on Lotto, Powerball or Strike going to support those impacted by the devastating storm. Photo / NZME

A special Lotto draw will be held alongside an international fundraising appeal to help raise funds to rebuild the regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government has revealed.

Following a Cabinet meeting this afternoon, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins launched the initiative which is modelled on the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal which raised more than $94 million after the 2011 quake in total.

The 2011 draw raised more than $8.2m to help rebuild and revitalise Christchurch.

Lotto also facilitated a fundraiser following the 2016 Kaikoura quake, which raked in $3m for the affected communities.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Lotto draw will take place on Saturday March 18, with 50 cents in every dollar spent by players on Lotto, Powerball or Strike going to support those impacted by the devastating storm.

“Lotto New Zealand is fundamentally driven to raise funds for our communities,” Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said.

“With the help of generous New Zealanders, relief organisations and those affected will be supported to recover and rebuild.”

Hipkins said supporting the Lotto draw is “a great way of showing we’ve got each other’s backs, supporting those who’ve had their lives upended and so desperately need their communities rebuilt”.

He was unsure how much the jackpot would be worth, saying it depended on the number of tickets sold.

Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman is “very proud” to be holding the fundraiser to support the people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Like all New Zealanders, our hearts go out to the communities that have suffered the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle – and we want to do all we can to help,” Lyman said.

“Raising money for the community is Lotto NZ’s fundamental purpose, and so we welcome the opportunity to support recovery efforts by raising funds through this special draw.

“We know our customers are equally keen to pull together for their fellow Kiwis, and this draw gives them an opportunity to do that.”

The draw was announced alongside an international fundraising appeal, which includes a website, a text-to-donate function, an internet banking scheme, as well as physical cash donations at banks across the country.

“We want to make contributing as easy as possible,” Edmonds said.

The Prime Minister said the affected regions accounted for around 30 per cent of New Zealand’s land area, and the appeal would focus on the medium to long-term recovery projects which ensure those areas built back better with greater resilience and were better prepared to withstand the next extreme weather event.

“We will be looking at how we can harness both the public and private sectors to get in behind the appeal, making the most of our international connections as well as looking to fundraising efforts here at home too,” Hipkins said.

Donations can be made at:

Appeal website: www.cycloneappeal.govt.nz

TXT GIVE to 2454 to donate $3 to the Cyclone Appeal

Internet banking: Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund, 03 0251 0040146 00

Over the counter at all trading banks.



