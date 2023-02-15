A herd of cows in Waipawa were neck-deep in flooding and at risk of being swept into the river, before swimming to safety. Video / Vet Services Waipukurau

Incredible footage has captured the moment a herd of cows managed to swim to safety after their paddock was dramatically flooded.

More than 20 cows on a farm in Waipawa, Hawke’s Bay faced potential death when flash floods and rising waters completely swamped their paddock on Tuesday.

With water up to their necks, the cows were at severe risk of being swept down the river and drowning.

However, as a herd, they managed to swim over 500 metres to safety.

The herd of cows swam over 500 metres to safety in Waipawa on Tuesday, with some encouragement from their owner. Photo / Vet Services Waipukurau

Vet Services Waipukurau took to Facebook, explaining how they managed to survive, detailing how their owner played a part in the herd’s survival.

“Aren’t cattle amazing?

“This mob of cows were neck deep in flooding and at risk of being swept into the river in Waipawa yesterday. With some encouragement from their owner they swam over 500 metres towards her voice and to safety!

“A vet check and treatments were carried out today before the girls were moved to a safe paddock to rest and recover.”

The cows swam more than 500m to safety. Photo / Vet Services Waipukurau

In the video, the owner, standing on high ground looking down, can be heard loudly calling to the cows to guide them to safe pastures.

The cows are then seen swimming toward the owner.

Cows are surprisingly good swimmers and can swim up to a couple of kilometres at a time in calm conditions.

However, they only usually swim when forced to, and floodwaters with currents put them in great danger of drowning.

The vet clinic posted an update, writing: “These cattle were all checked over and treated by our vet team before heading to a safe paddock to rest and recover.”

The herd had a happy ending. Photo / Vet Services Waipukurau

Viewers took to social media to react to the incredible footage, with many praising both the cows and the owner for getting the herd to safety.

“Mind blowing. Totally thankful they came to their mumma’s call and are safe,” one wrote.

Another added: “Beautiful brave girls, so glad they are safe.”

“I remember cows swimming great distances in the 2004 flood of the Manawatū River. Just amazing how they know to do this,” a third said.