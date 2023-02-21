Cyclone Gabrielle: Health warning issued over dust, floodwaters

20 FEB 2023 - PM Chris Hipkins gives an update on economic support and the National State of Emergency. Video / NZ Herald

Risks of respiratory illness and infection are rife in the environment following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Civil Defence advises that dry silt poses a health risk as it’s likely to contain faecal matter and other contaminants that could become airborne.

Anyone dealing with the removal of silt was asked to wear a face covering to reduce health risks.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Bridget Wilson said people should stay indoors if possible when dust levels were high.

Floodwaters had deposited large quantities of silt throughout the region, and when it dries, the surface layer could become airborne when disturbed by wind, vehicles or clean-up activities.

Dust could affect health and cause eye irritations, a cough, exacerbate asthma or lead to other respiratory problems.

Silt could also contain toxic substances.

Wilson encouraged people to reduce vehicle speeds to 10 - 15km/h over silt-laden areas, wear respiratory protection - P2 and N95 masks were best - and wear gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and gumboots.

“Anyone coming into contact with silt should wash and dry their hands and/or use hand sanitiser.”

Wilson said a number of reports of foot and skin injuries had also occurred due to people standing on nails and other debris when walking through floodwater and sludge.

“Because floodwater and sludge contains nasty bugs, wounds can easily become infected, which can lead to serious illness like tetanus.”

When cleaning up floodwater and sludge, people should remember to:

Watch where you walk. Muddy floodwaters/sludge can contain sharp objects like nails and broken glass.

Wear long sleeves, long pants and appropriate footwear if possible. Sturdy boots are recommended. Avoid going barefoot or wearing open-toed footwear to prevent injuries.

If you are injured, treat cuts and puncture wounds immediately. To help prevent infections, wash cuts and puncture wounds with clean water then apply a clean bandage. If your wound becomes infected or if you are not up to date with your tetanus vaccinations, call your GP or Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Wilson said the flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle had greatly affected the community and staff and it was understandable to feel sad, distressed, worried, confused, anxious and/or angry at the moment.

“It’s okay to not feel okay.

“These symptoms almost always pass with time. It can help to keep up usual routines, share your thoughts and feelings with whānau and exercise if you can.”

She said it was time for people to ask for help if their sleep was badly affected, if they felt distressed, irritable, on edge or agitated much of the time, or if they felt hopeless and like they wanted to give up.

“If you need to talk to someone, counselling is available for free by calling [or] texting 1737,” she said.

“Mental health and addiction clinicians as well as cultural support people are connecting with our Civil Defence centres and some community hubs for people who cannot access help via usual telephone lines.”

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Group controller Ian Macdonald said masks and hand-washing were essential when dealing with dust, and the latest advice could be found on the HBCDEM website.