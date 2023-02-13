A firefighter is in a critical condition and another is still missing. Photo / File

A firefighter is missing while another has been rescued after the pair were trapped in a landslide on Auckland’s west coast overnight.

Fire and Emergency says the rescued firefighter is in critical condition.

The search for the missing firefighter was suspended in the early hours of the morning due to the instability of the land.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory said crew from one of the volunteer fire brigades were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Rd in Muriwai when the landslide occurred on the slope above, and the house collapsed.

Ten crews from seven brigades, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), Police and St John were all involved in the rescue operation.

A geotechnical assessment of the area will be carried out as soon as possible so decisions can be made about resuming the search, Gregory said.

”Our thoughts are with our firefighters, and with their loved ones,” Gregory said.

”We are also providing support to the other members of their brigade.

”This is a very difficult time for them, and for every member of Fire and Emergency NZ, when we are also focused on responding to the continuing need in so many communities across the North Island today.”

More information will be provided at the 8am Auckland Emergency Management briefing.

Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty said it was distressing to hear about the two firefighters trapped by a landslide in Muriwai.

”These are highly trained volunteers, they left their own families to go help their communities,” he told AM.

Slips have cut off the Auckland west coast beach settlement overnight and residents were evacuated as Cyclone Gabrielle caused carnage across the North Island.

NEMA national operations manager Roger Ball said Muriwai was cut off last night.

“It’s been a very frightening and challenging night for people, especially in Muriwai,” he said.







