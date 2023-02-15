Cyclone Gabrielle donations: How you can help in the cyclone’s aftermath

Preparing food packages at the Emergency Management Support Hub in West Henderson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Generous Kiwis have been arriving in droves with donations of clothing, blankets and asking how else they can help Cyclone Gabrielle victims, says a New Lynn community leader.

Ketina Chivasa runs the Pan African Community Centre in New Lynn which has been temporarily turned into an emergency help centre.

However, there are some items that are needed more than others, such as new or unused women’s underwear, Chivasa said.

“We have in excess of some things and none of others, it would be really helpful if people could check with the centres first before taking in their donations,” she said.

“Also, what may be needed more so than things may be their time, if they can volunteer to help the centres.”

The Government declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday morning, just the third time in the nation’s history, as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc across the North Island.

The declaration will apply to Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.

An Auckland Emergency Management spokeswoman says the cyclone’s aftermath continues to be a serious and significant event for the region, especially for the West Coast.

“We implore Aucklanders to help by continuing to stay away from these areas and for residents to continue to follow the advice and direction of Auckland Emergency Management and our emergency services,” she said.

“The ground is unstable, the soil is saturated and there may be new ground movement in days to come. For safety reasons, please leave this work to the experts and avoid the impacted areas.”

She urged people to continue to look after one another.

Hundreds of shelters are in operation across the regions to offer people who have been evacuated, some with damaged homes and others who lost their homes.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Donations of food or money can be made to Auckland City Mission https://www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz/auckland-flood-response/

To help animals, texts can be sent with HUHA to 4463 to instantly donate $3.

To volunteer, visit Volunteering Hawke’s Bay, Volunteering Northland, Volunteering Bay of Plenty, Volunteering Auckland or Volunteering Waikato

To help with the clean up, you can join the Student Volunteer Army https://sva.org.nz/

Orange Sky, which offer laundry and shower services welcomes donations of toiletries (but not towels or blankets as they have no storage).

Details on www.orangesky.org.nz

To request for this Auckland-city wide mobile service, contact Helen on 021 026 77298 or info@orangesky.org.nz

However, if you need help, or know someone who needs assistance, then:

When life, health or property is in danger, the advice is to call 111 immediately.

Civil Defence Centres (CDC) provide a safe place to eat, sleep and access essential support services. They have stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies and psychosocial support.

Shelters provide a safe place to hunker down while the worst of the weather passes. They are not equipped for extended stays, but blankets and hot drinks will be available. Council staff will be on hand to help.

At these places you can bring your pets, but dogs must be on a leash and if possible muzzled. You may be asked to keep dogs in cars and cats in a cage or carrier when possible.

Across the North Island, there are 139 places to go to in the affected areas including CDCs, religious centres, marae evacuation centre (EC) shelters, support hubs and community led centres (CLC) such as the Pan-African Community Centre.

There are two CDCs in Northland, 17 CDCs in Auckland, five mosques, one evacuation centre, 10 shelters, four community support hubs, and 18 community led centres; Waikato has 11 CDC, 10 CLC, five EC, and one marae; Tairāwhiti has 32 CDC, and one EC; Bay of Plenty has12 EC; and Hawkes Bay has two CDC, 18 marae, and an emergency centre.

AUCKLAND

Auckland Emergency Management https://www.aucklandemergencymanagement.org.nz/ is the go to website for local advice, updates and locations of all the centres and support hubs for those in need.

Those needing urgent accommodation should contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 222200.

If you have any welfare concerns, police have established a Major Operations Centre https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/cyclone-gabrielle-%E2%80%93-police-establish-major-operations-centre

Community support hubs are located at:

- Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre, 66R Mascot Ave, Mangere (24 hours)

- New Lynn Community Centre, 45 Totara Ave, New Lynn (9am to 5pm)

- Birkenhead Leisure Centre, 46 Mahara Ave, Birkenhead (9am to 5pm)

- Manu Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Randwick Park (9am to 5pm)

NORTHLAND

Visit Northland Regional Council nrc.govt.nz for updates and local advice.

For information, assistance or to report cyclone relates issues, these are the contact numbers for Whangārei, Kaipara and Far North

Whangārei District: 0800 932 463

Far North District: 0800 920 029

Kaipara District: 09 439 1111 for welfare assistance or 0800 727059 to report damage to roads or log other service requests.

There are two community-led welfare centres operating for the homeless community of Whangarei:

- Terenga Paraoa Marae on Porowini Ave in Central Whangārei

- McKay Stadium Kensington is also open for people who need to leave their homes and/or are homeless, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington.

TAIRAWHITI

Visit https://www.gdc.govt.nz/services/civil-defence for local advice and updates

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management 0800 653 800.

Welfare centres:

- Gisborne city - Ilminster School, House of Breakthough, Te Poho o Rawiri Marae

- Potaka - Potaka Marae evacuation centres

- Hicks Bay - Hicks Bay Motel Lodge

- Te Araroa - Awatere Marae, Hinepare Marae

- Awatere/Whakaangiangi/Kopuapounamu - Awatere Marae, Horoera Matahi Marae

- Tikitiki - Rahui Marae, Rangitukia, Ohinewaiapu

- Ruatoria - Mangahanea Marae, Whakarua, Tikapa, Te Heapara Marae, Hiruharama Marae, Penu Marae

- Te Puia Springs/Waipiro Bay - Taharora Marae, Waipiro Bay School, Backpackers at Te Puia Springs Pub

- Tokomaru Bay - sports centre (CD Hub), Tuatini Marae

- Tolaga Bay - Hauiti Marae

- Te Karaka - Te Karaka Area School

- Manutuke - Whakato Marae, Takitimu Marae, Waituhi and Pātutahi

- Patutahi - community hall

BAY OF PLENTY

Visit https://www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz/ for local advice and updates

Tauranga shelters:

- Baypark Stadium: 81 Truman Lane

- Tamapahore Marae: 46 Tareha Ln, Mangatawa

- Huria Marae: 1 Te Kaponga St, Brookfield

- Hungahungatoroa Marae: 29a Hungahungatorora Rd, Matapihi

- Whetu Marae: 612 Welcome Bay Rd

Western Bay of Plenty shelters:

- RSA Waihī Beach – 99 Beach Rd, Waihī Beach

- Pongakawa Action Centre – 956 Old Coach Rd

- Tuapiro Marae - 24 Hikurangi Rd, Tahawai

- Orchard Church in Te Puke – 20 MacLoughlin Drive, Te Puke

- Katikati Baptist Church – 2 Wedgewood St, Katikati

- Athenree Homestead and Station - 360 Athenree Rd, Athenree Gorge

Eastern Bay of Plenty shelters:

- Whakatāne War Memorial Hall - Short St, Whakatāne

- Fire and Emergency NZ station Waihau Bay - 113 State Highway 35

- Tawaroa Station - 147 Tawaroa Station Rd

- Te Kaha Marae - State Highway 35

- Te Kura Mana Maori O Maraenui - 11 Maraenui Pa Rd, Hawai 3199

- Torere Kura -2276 State Highway 35, Opotiki

- Ōpape Marae - 76C Opape Rd, Toatoa 3197

- Ōpōtiki College - 22 Saint John St, Ōpōtiki 3122

- Te Rere marae - 50A Te Rere Pa Rd, Ōtara 3197

- Kutarere School - 461 State Highway 2, Kutarere 3198

WAIKATO

Visit https://www.waikatoregioncdemg.govt.nz/ for local advice and updates.

Hauraki District evacuation centre: Paeroa War Memorial Hall

HAWKE’S BAY

Visit https://www.hbemergency.govt.nz/ for local advice and updates

CDCs:

Omahu residents can seek help at the Hastings Sports’ Centre, 503 Railway Road, Hastings.

Taradale community can seek help at St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ School, 25 Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier

MENTAL HEALTH

If you feel you need mental health support for yourself or others, call your general practice, after-hours GP practice or Healthline on 0800 611116

You can also free-call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

HELP FOR ANIMALS

If you know someone who needs help with animals, call HUHA on 027 4416474, 022 249 1020, or 0800 00 83 33.

To request help from SPCA, Aucklanders can call 09 256 7300 or email info@spca.co.nz