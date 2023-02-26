Ian McLauchlan has been identified as a victim of Cyclone Gabrielle. McLauchlin was found in his house on February 16 in Napier. Photo / Facebook

A man found dead in his Hawke’s Bay house following the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle floods lost his wife to an aggressive form of cancer just eight months earlier.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Waiohiki resident Ian McLauchlan, aged in his 70s, whose body was discovered on February 16.

Police are yet to identify him publicly, but announced last Friday that a man in his 70s had died in Waiohiki.

“The person is believed to have died after being caught in floodwater,” a police press release said.

“With heavy hearts and teary eyes, we wanted to share that Ian passed away earlier this week in his home in Napier, NZ. He was found in his house approximately 48 hours after the worst hit,” a friend wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to Ian and his late wife’s memory.

Ian McLauchlin pictured with his late wife, Lucie Ryan who died of cancer on June 14, 2022. Photo / Facebook

McLauchlan’s wife, Lucie Ryan, passed away in June 2022, a day after her 80th birthday, after a short battle with an aggressive brain tumor, glioblastoma multiforme.

“I can’t wrap my head around the idea of this world without our friends, Ian and Lucie, especially in less than a year’s time,” wrote friend Ronda Le Brane.

Another commented: “I heard a man in his 70s had died in Waiohiki and was hoping and hoping it wasn’t Ian.”

An obituary published in Hawke’s Bay Today said McLauchlan was a dearly loved husband, father, and cherished brother.

“I met Ian and Lucie last year when I went to care for Lucie in their home two mornings a week. I really enjoyed my time getting to know them all, and promised Ian I’d keep in touch after Lucie’s passing,” Marian Keighley commented.

“I reached out to him at Xmas saying we’d catch up for a coffee, to which he replied, let me know, and I’ll put the jug on. Sadly we never got there.”

The couple relocated to New Zealand in 2021 after living in California. Photo / Facebook

In 2021, Ian and Lucie relocated to Ian’s homeland in New Zealand, after living long-term in Cambria, California, and settled in Waiohiki, a rural community in the Hastings District.

“The only good thing is he is back with his much loved Lucie, together again,” Keighley wrote.

The official death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is 11; with most of those deaths in Hawke’s Bay.

Police have confirmed there remain eight “uncontactable people” in the Eastern District. “Getting in touch with those remaining [people] remains a priority for police and we are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods,” a spokesperson said.





