Cyclists set to win big in Wellington City Council's budget

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors have voted in favour of an amendment to the council's 10-year-budget to spend a massive $226m on the capital's cycle network.

City councillors have been gearing up for a gruelling day thrashing out the final details of their Long Term Plan.

The capital is facing myriad cost pressures including ageing water pipes, insurance hikes, seismic issues, transport plans and its social housing portfolio.

They come on top of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Climate change portfolio leader councillor Tamatha Paul brought an amendment for the council to adopt the full accelerated investment programme for cycleways.

This is a $226m spend on the network. The change included bringing forward $52m of capex into years 1-3 of the budget.

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It asks for council officials to report back on an accelerated delivery of cycleways to create a temporary network across the city using things like paint, hit sticks, and rubber connections.

Paul's amendment includes $14m for fixing the botched cycleway in Island Bay.

It will still have to be voted on with the rest of the plan at the end of the day, or possibly tomorrow depending on how long deliberations take.

Jen Lawless addressed councillors ahead of their decision-making to talk about her brother Ben.

"Ben can't be here today because 10 years ago he was killed by a careless driver in Karori when he was cycling home to Mount Cook."

Lawless said the only option on the table which delivered the full programme was the $226m one.

"This is also the only option which will deliver a cycling network Ben would have taken that night, from his house in Mount Cook and back all the way out west to Karori."

Southern Ward councillor Fleur Fitzsimons supported Paul's amendment but cautioned against doing cycleways too quickly, making reference to the current state of Island Bay.

"It divided and shocked a community."

Paul said undertaking a report on accelerated delivery should address any "allergic reaction".

Mayor's 1.25am alert

Wellington mayor Andy Foster has sent councillors a raft of last minute changes to the 10-year-budget at 1.25am this morning, much to everyone's exhaustion and concern.

Councillor Diane Calvert responded to the mayor's email: "You just don't get it. Too little, too late."

She said in another email to Foster the whole budget process has caused far more angst for everyone than it should have.

"Sending an email at 1.25am on the day of the debate proposing substantive amendments to your paper and little communication with elected members is alarming."

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Calvert suggested laying the paper on the table to reach a consensus through discussion rather than "through an ultimatum placed over" the mayor.

Councillor Jill Day also responded saying the changes were hard to track.

"This feels like deja vu and is terrible governance."

The biggest change proposed appears to be around the cycleway network budget.

Foster responded to both councillors saying all the issues have been pre-signalled, well canvassed and were familiar to everyone.

"All I am doing is formatting everything to make for an efficient meeting and reduce the number of amendments," he said.

Foster has previously called the council's Long Term Plan the resilience and infrastructure budget.

"This is by far the most challenging budget that I have ever seen, and I've seen a few."

The cost of which is not pretty, with a 15.99 per cent rates increase on the table.

This has increased from the 13.5 per cent rates increase proposed during public consultation on the Long Term Plan.

Additional funding requests from that consultation means this has ballooned to almost 16 per cent.

Those requests which have been supported by council officials include things like $7.7m over three years for city safety improvements.

This is part of the Pōneke Promise, a social contract between Wellington hospitality workers, retailers and police.

It's understood work has since been done to get the rates increase back down to 13.5 per cent.

Councillors will meet from 9.30am to thrash out the final version of the budget which could include late additions and things being taken out to keep the rates increase down.