Cyclist seriously injured in crash with van in Wellington region

A cyclist is in a serious condition after a crash with a truck in Wellington. Image / Google

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a van in the Wellington area.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 (River Road), in Upper Hutt, after reports of a collision at about 8.12am.

"The cyclist has been transported to hospital with serious injuries," police said.

Motorists in the area are advised that one lane of the highway is now closed and will be closed for a short period as authorities work at the scene.

"The southbound lane will be shut shortly, while the scene is examined."

Diversions will be put in place as a result and motorists are told to expect delays.