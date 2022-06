The cyclist who died when she and a truck collided has been named as 28-year-old Jessica Moser.

Police have named the woman who died following a fatal crash in Hamilton on Monday.

Jessica Jacqueline Moser, 28, lived in Hamilton.

Police were called to the intersection of Tristram and London Sts at around 8am, where a cyclist and a truck had collided.

The police statement said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.