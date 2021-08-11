Cyclist injured after being hit by train in Napier

A cyclist has been injured after reportedly being struck by a train in Napier. Photo / NZME

A cyclist has been injured after being hit by a freight train in Napier, police have confirmed.

Police. fire and emergency services were at 8.30am on their way to the intersection of State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) and Ellison St.

The main rail line from Hastings to Napier crosses Ellison St, which at this time of day is also a busy street for work commuters and school traffic. Traffic in the area was building up.

A person driving past the scene said a cyclist was on the ground and getting treatment.

The lengthy train has stopped in the middle of the tracks.

