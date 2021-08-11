Cyclist critically injured after being hit by train in Napier

A cyclist has been injured after reportedly being struck by a train in Napier. Photo / NZME

A cyclist has been critically injured after being hit by a freight train in Napier.

Police. fire and emergency services were at 8.28am called to the intersection of State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) and Ellison St.

The main rail line from Hastings to Napier crosses Ellison St, which at that time of day is also a busy street for work commuters and school traffic.

A person driving past the scene said a cyclist was on the ground and getting treatment.

The lengthy train has stopped in the middle of the tracks.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance had taken one person from the scene to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

The road is closed and there are diversions in place at the intersection of State Highway 51 and Te Awa Ave, and at the intersection of Warren Street and Marine Parade.

